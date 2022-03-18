NFL rumors: Patriots' Gunner Olszewski to sign with Steelers as free agent

Here are the reported details of Gunner Olszewski's contract with Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have lost another one of their free agents to an AFC rival.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing kick/punt returner Gunner Olszewski to a two-year contract worth $4.2 million, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Former #Patriots All-Pro kick returner Gunner Olszewski is headed to the #Steelers, source said. He gets a 2-year deal worth $4.2M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

Olszewski would've made $2.4 million from the Patriots next season if he was tendered as a restricted free agent. He was not tendered by Wednesday, which made him an unrestricted free agent.

Olszewski was a 2020 first team All-Pro as a kick/punt returner. He's one of the best in the league in that role, and now the Patriots will have to replace him before the 2022 season begins.

The Patriots have been pretty quiet in free agency so far, mostly bringing back their own free agents. Earlier on Friday, they agreed to a two-year, $9 million contract with linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley.