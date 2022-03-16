NFL rumors: Patriots' Gunner Olszewski to become unrestricted free agent

Report: Patriots' Gunner Olszewski to become unrestricted free agent originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots haven't been very active in NFL free agency since the legal tampering period kicked off Monday. They've mostly just signed their own free agents, including veterans Devin McCourty, James White and others.

One of their own free agents who might not be sticking around is kick/punt returner Gunner Olszewski.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Wednesday that Olszewski, who entered the offseason as a restricted free agent, was not tendered by the Patriots. As a result, he will become an unrestricted free agent when the market officially opens at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Restricted free-agent returner Gunner Olszewski, a 2020 All-Pro, has been informed that he is not receiving a tender offer from the Patriots. This makes him a free agent at 4 p.m. ET who can sign with any team.



His 17.3 punt-return average in 2020 is a Patriots franchise record. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 16, 2022

Olszewski becoming a free agent doesn't rule out a return to Foxboro, though. It's possible the Patriots could sign him as a free agent to a lower amount than if he was tendered as an RFA.

I wouldn't rule out a return to the Patriots for Gunner Olszewski. It's expected they'll still be involved in his market. Stay tuned. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) March 16, 2022

Olszewski is one of the top kick/punt returners in the league, but it's not a position that the Patriots should spend too much salary cap space on, especially when the team has more important areas to upgrade and not much room under the cap.