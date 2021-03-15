NFL rumors: Patriots, free agent DB Jalen Mills agree to four-year contract

Report: Patriots, free agent DB Jalen Mills agree to four-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have opened the NFL's free agent legal tampering period with plenty of aggression.

The Pats agreed to free agent contracts with tight end Jonnu Smith, linebacker Matthew Judon and nose tackle Davon Godchaux, according to multiple reports Monday.

They aren't done, either.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Patriots also have agreed to a four-year deal worth $24 million with defensive back Jalen Mills.

Mills is a versatile player with the ability to play cornerback and safety.

The 26-year-old defensive back was selected in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent the first five seasons of his career in Philadelphia and tallied 226 tackles, 1.5 sacks, five interceptions and 40 passes defensed in 63 games over that span.

Mills won Super Bowl LII with the Eagles when they defeated the Patriots during the 2017 campaign. He tallied a team-high nine tackles in that game.

The Patriots now have a loaded secondary featuring Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson (RFA), Jonathan Jones, Jason McCourty (UFA), Myles Bryant, JoeJuan Williams, Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger and now Mills.

This is a lot of depth, perhaps too much, so it'll be interesting to see how the Patriots approach this defensive group in the coming weeks and months.