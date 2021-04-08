NFL rumors: Patriots free agent QB Brian Hoyer to visit AFC East rival

Nick Goss
·1 min read
Report: Patriots free agent QB Brian Hoyer to visit AFC East rival originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of the New England Patriots' veteran quarterbacks remains unsigned on the NFL's free agent market, and he's reportedly set to visit an AFC East rival on Thursday.

Brian Hoyer will meet with the New York Jets, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Hoyer recently completed his third stint with the Patriots. He started one game for the Pats during the 2020 season and spent most of his time third on the depth chart behind Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham.

After trading Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers earlier this week, the Jets are expected to select a quarterback with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, so it would make sense to bring in a veteran like Hoyer with plenty of experience.

The Patriots re-signed Newton to a one-year contract earlier in the offseason and could add another quarterback through the draft. New England is currently slotted to pick No. 15 overall in the first round.

