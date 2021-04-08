NFL rumors: Patriots free agent QB Brian Hoyer to visit AFC East rival

BGR

Deadpool is one of the characters Marvel fans want to see most in the MCU, following the success of Ryan Reynolds’s Deadpool movies over at Fox. Now that the rights for the character have returned to Disney, we expect to see Deadpool in various movies down the line, including the highly anticipated Deadpool 3 that’s supposedly already in the works. There’s even a rumored release date for it, though Marvel has yet to announce anything official. On top of that, a new report claims that Disney is also considering a Deadpool animated series that would also have Reynolds play the Merc with a Mouth. Interestingly, however, it supposedly won't be coming to Disney+ like other Marvel shows. Picking up a Deadline report from a few days ago that detailed Disney’s plans for adult animation, BubbleBlabber snuck in an unexpected Deadpool mention: Not only are those 11 series [below] in production, but the [20th Television Animation] unit has “dozens” of other series in various stages of production (an animated Deadpool R-rated series for Hulu starring Ryan Reynolds in the lead role is being discussed) and is looking to expand which is very exciting news. Deadline reported that Disney Television Studios “is doubling down on adult animation,” with the launch of a division that will oversee these projects. The company chose 20th Century Television veteran Marci Proietto to run the new 20th Television Animation studio. Under Proietto, the new unit will oversee many of the popular adult animation projects that are available on TV right now, including the 11 series mentioned in the quote above — that’s Koala Man and Solar Opposites (Hulu), The Prince (HBO Max), Central Park (Apple TV+), and Fox’s The Great North, The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, Bless The Harts, Duncanville, and American Dad. Deadline says that “‘dozens’ of additional projects in development for a range of platforms,” without naming any names. It’s also unclear where BubbleBlabber’s scoop comes from. Murphy’s Multiverse picked up the report, reminding us of a 2017 rumor that said Stephen and Donald Glover would run a Deadpool series. Here's an excerpt from that May 2017 Inverse report: FXX placed the official order with Marvel Television and FX Productions (the same production studios behind Legion) for the currently untitled show today, describing it as ‘an animated adult action-comedy TV series adaptation of the hit Marvel character Deadpool.’ That’s not to say that the Glovers will make this Deadpool adult animation starring Ryan Reynolds. These are all separate reports that come from various sources. Not to mention that it would be very strange to have a Deadpool animated series anywhere but Disney+. That’s where all of Marvel Studios' series related to the MCU are supposed to launch, including the What If… animation series. That said, a Deadpool animated series wouldn't necessarily have to be connected to the MCU. The first two films were not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after all. Whatever the case, a Deadpool TV series of any sort with Reynolds will probably be a home run with fans, so it makes sense that Disney would be developing the show.