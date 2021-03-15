NFL rumors: Patriots, free agent Davon Godchaux agree to two-year contract

Report: Patriots, free agent Davon Godchaux agree to two-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are wasting no time upgrading their roster in NFL free agency.

The team reportedly agreed to a four-year, $50 million contract with tight end Jonnu Smith, and just a short while after news broke about that move, we also learned the Patriots have agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $16 million with defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

Former Dolphins’ NT Davon Godchaux agrees with the Patriots on a 2-year deal worth up to $16 million that includes $9 million fully guaranteed, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

Godchaux was a fifth-round draft pick of the Dolphins in 2017 and tallied 100 tackles and three sacks in 52 career games over four seasons in Miami.

He addresses one of the team's primary weaknesses on defense -- defensive line depth and talent. New England could lose two defensive tackles in Adam Butler and Lawrence Guy -- both of whom are free agents -- so bolstering the position with one of the top nose tackles on the market in Godchaux is a strong move.

The Patriots really struggled to stop the run last season. New England's rush defense ranked 26th in the league with 131.4 yards allowed per game and 20th in rushing average at 4.5 yards allowed per carry. Godchaux will help shore up the middle of the Patriots' defensive front at 6-foot-3 and 311 pounds.

New England would be wise to add another DT in free agency, or try to bring back Guy and/or Butler. The Godchaux addition helps a lot, but more depth at the position is needed.

All free agent contracts can become official Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.