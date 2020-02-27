NFL rumors: Patriots free agent Phillip Dorsett drawing interest from multiple teams

The New England Patriots could lose one of the their veteran wide receivers in NFL free agency.

Phillip Dorsett has garnered interest from multiple teams, according to reports.

Phillip Dorsett's camp has meetings scheduled with multiple teams in Indy, per source. I'd be surprised if the Patriots WR re-signs. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 27, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Multiple teams have shown interest this week in Phillip Dorsett, per source. He could still come back around to the #Patriots with his best offer after testing the market, as he did a year ago. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) February 27, 2020





LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Dorsett was acquired by the Patriots during the 2017 season in a trade that sent third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts.

The veteran wideout tallied 29 receptions for 370 yards with a career-high five touchdowns in 14 games last season. Dorsett also was effective in the 2018 playoffs, where he caught a touchdown in both the AFC Divisional Round against the Los Angeles Chargers and the AFC Championship Game versus the Kansas City Chiefs. The Patriots went on to win Super Bowl LIII over the Los Angeles Rams, but Dorsett did not tally a reception in that 13-3 victory.

The Patriots have several free agents, in addition to Dorsett, to consider bringing back. Starting quarterback Tom Brady is obviously the most important free agent for the Pats, but there's also a few key veterans on defense who need new contracts, including safety Devin McCourty and linebacker Jamie Collins.

Story continues

Dorsett would be a nice No. 3 wide receiver in New England or on any other contender looking to bolster its pass-catching depth. Amari Cooper, A.J. Green and Emmanuel Sanders are the three best wide receivers in the 2020 free agent class. Dorsett is a solid second-tier option who would cost less than those three players to sign.

NFL rumors: Patriots free agent Phillip Dorsett drawing interest from multiple teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston