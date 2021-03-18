NFL rumors: Patriots free agent David Andrews drawing interest from these teams

Report: Patriots free agent David Andrews drawing interest from these teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's looking like New England Patriots center David Andrews will be taking his talents elsewhere in NFL free agency.

NESN.com's Doug Kyed reported Wednesday that Andrews would not be returning to the Patriots. They reportedly have brought back center Ted Karras on a one-year free agent contract, and it appears he will start at the position next season.

Where could Andrews land as an unrestricted free agent?

The Boston Globe's Ben Volin listed three teams that could look at Andrews on the free agent market, including two in the NFC:

Teams I heard are Dolphins, Packers and Falcons https://t.co/wr62Hgp7dw — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 17, 2021

The Green Bay Packers would be a great spot for Andrews. Green Bay's offense is led by elite quarterback and reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers, and the Packers should again be a top Super Bowl contender next season. Andrews would upgrade the Packers' offensive line and give them valuable championship experience at an important position.

Going to the Falcons would be a homecoming for Andrews, who's a Georgia native. Atlanta also needs a center after reportedly losing starter Alex Mack to the San Francisco 49ers in free agency this week. The Dolphins are an up-and-coming team and also need a center after losing Karras to the Patriots.

Andrews started 69 of the 72 games he played for the Patriots after they acquired him as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2015. He also won two Super Bowl titles in New England.