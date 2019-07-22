The New England Patriots apparently are well aware they'll be down a top wide receiver entering training camp.

The Patriots worked out wide receivers Nick Williams (previously with the Tennessee Titans), Justin Hunter (Pittsburgh Steelers), Papi White (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Travin Dural (New Orleans Saints) on Monday, ESPN's Field Yates reported.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The news comes hours after it was reported that wideout Julian Edelman is expected to miss roughly three weeks due to a thumb injury, meaning he'll likely sit out New England's first preseason game on Aug. 8.

Hunter is probably the most recognizable name on this list, having spent the previous two seasons with the Steelers and once amassing 498 receiving yards in 2014 with the Titans.

Williams is a UConn alum who caught just two passes last season, while White and Dural have yet to play an NFL snap after going undrafted in the 2019 and 2017 drafts, respectively.

Of course, the Patriots have plenty of internal candidates to replace Edelman's training camp workload, including rookie N'Keal Harry and free-agent signings Dontrelle Inman and Maurice Harris.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NFL Rumors: Patriots work out four receivers after Edelman injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston