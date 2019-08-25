NFL Rumors: Patriots work out former Washington State running back James Williams

The Patriots brought in former Washington State running back James Williams for a workout Sunday, according to Doug Kyed.

Williams, a 5'9, 197-pound back who excelled in both the run and passing attack at Washington State, went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft. In three years with the Cougars, Williams racked up nearly 3,000 scrimmage yards and 27 touchdowns.

In 2018, he ran for 560 yards (4.6 YPC) for 12 touchdowns and caught 83 passes for 613 yards and four scores. The Patriots met with Williams during the draft process as well.

The Patriots' backfield is pretty crowded at the moment with at least three players who should factor heavily into the team's offensive scheme. With Sony Michel, James White, Damien Harris, Rex Burkhead and Brandon Bolden on the roster, bringing Williams on would likely result in one of their releases.

Michel, White and Harris are basically locks to make the team, while Bolden will likely make the final 53 because of his contributions on special teams. Perhaps Burkhead, who's struggled with injuries during his Patriots tenure and only logged seven snaps in New England's third preseason game against Carolina, could be at risk of getting cut.

The Patriots could also reserve a spot on their practice squad for Williams to let him develop, but that's still a lot of running backs to carry.

