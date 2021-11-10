NFL Rumors: How Patriots feel about Odell Beckham Jr. internally

What's the latest on OBJ, and how do Patriots view him internally? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Odell Beckham Jr. watch is in full swing.

The former Cleveland Browns wide receiver cleared waivers Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, becoming a free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

Several teams reportedly are interested in Beckham, including the New England Patriots, who have "been in touch" with the wide receiver's camp, The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported Tuesday night. Beckham reportedly wants to take some time to assess his options, but it's possible he makes his decision Wednesday.

So, what's the likelihood Beckham lands with New England? Our Patriots Insider Tom E. Curran shared some insight Tuesday into how the team views the three-time Pro Bowler.

On OBJ, none of the people I’ve spoken to in Foxboro have dismissed the idea he’d be an interesting addition. It’s also been expressed that the skills OBJ brings are unique. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) November 9, 2021

Curran joined NBC Sports Boston's Early Edition on Tuesday to elaborate on that tweet. While he wouldn't call Beckham-to-the-Patriots a "high possibility," he did confirm the club is intrigued by the wide receiver's skillset.

"The likelihood exists," Curran said of Beckham coming to New England, as seen in the video above. "The folks that I've spoken to in Foxboro over the last week about Odell Beckham, not once has anyone expressed to me doubt about the fact that he could be an intriguing add. I've also had folks tell me that he does bring an ability that isn't necessarily represented on their offense."

Story continues

The Patriots' receiving corps of Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and N'Keal Harry has had its moments, but none possess the sheer talent of Beckham, who drew an interesting comparison from Curran.

"None of them have that stop-and-start ability that Odell Beckham does," Curran said. "None of them have the same hands, none of them have the same toughness after the catch. ... He's about as close to Julian Edelman as you're going to find."

Questions remain, of course. Can New England pay Beckham what he wants with just over $4 million in current cap space? Would adding Beckham threaten the development of rookie quarterback Mac Jones after the wideout's issues with Baker Mayfield in Cleveland? And would Beckham be more enticed by the possibility of playing for an elite QB like Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay or Russell Wilson in Seattle?

That's all to say the Patriots aren't necessarily the favorites to sign Beckham. But they're certainly in the mix, it appears. Check out the video below for more insight from Curran on OBJ.