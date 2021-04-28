NFL rumors: Patriots, Falcons have talked about No. 4 pick trade

Report: Patriots, Falcons have talked about No. 4 pick trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There have been plenty of reports this week involving the New England Patriots being interested in or already having spoken to teams about potentially trading up in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Tuesday that the Patriots and Carolina Panthers, who own the No. 8 pick, have done "some groundwork" on "what a deal might look like."

But what if the quarterback who the Patriots want -- assuming that's their priority in Round 1 -- isn't going to be available at No. 8 and they need to move higher in the top 10?

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported early this month that the Atlanta Falcons are "open" to trading the No. 4 pick.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported Wednesday that the Patriots and Falcons have discussed this selection.

"After numerous conversations with sources around the league, it’s clear the Patriots are still candidates to move up into the top 10 picks of the draft, and that’s hardly the only drama surrounding the well-hyped class of quarterbacks," Howe writes.

"Specifically with the Patriots, these trade discussions are a strong indication they’ve found conviction in at least one of those top quarterbacks, and word is they think highly of Ohio State’s Justin Fields – highly enough that they’ve even spoken with the Atlanta Falcons about the fourth pick."

Moving up to No. 4 might be a very expensive move for the Patriots, but if they really think Fields -- or another one of the top five QB prospects in this class -- can thrive in the sport's most important position, then it's definitely a move worth considering. Figuring out the QB position is invaluable and makes building the rest of the roster so much easier.

Fields led the Buckeyes to a 7-1 record last season, with the only loss coming against Alabama in the national championship game. He completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 2,100 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. Fields also ran for 383 yards (4.7 per carry) and five rushing touchdowns.

He has an impressive dual-threat skill set and enjoyed immense success at Ohio State over the last two seasons.

It's difficult to predict what the Patriots will ultimately do in Round 1. There are so many different options, including trading back or staying put at No. 15 and taking a highly-ranked defensive player.

Either way, the stage is set for what should be a very exciting Thursday night.