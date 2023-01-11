NFL rumors: Patriots, Falcons will coach 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

Report: Patriots, Falcons will coach 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The two teams that participated in Super Bowl LI during the 2016 NFL season will team up to run the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will coach at this year's Shrine Bowl, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Coaching at the Shrine Bowl gives these teams a valuable up-close look at some of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class.

The Patriots actually drafted four players in 2022 that played in last year's Shrine Bowl -- wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, cornerback Jack Jones, running back Pierre Strong Jr. and defensive end Sam Roberts.

The 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl game is scheduled to be played Feb. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.