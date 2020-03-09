If the New England Patriots want Tom Brady to stick around in 2020, they may want to upgrade the offense around him.

It appears they're looking into doing just that.

The Patriots are "sniffing around the trade market" for wide receivers and tight ends as Brady's free agency approaches, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Monday.

As Breer points out, this isn't groundbreaking news. Even if Brady signs elsewhere, New England needs to address its lack of depth at receiver and tight end.

Outside Julian Edelman, no Patriots pass-catcher had more than 30 catches or 400 receiving yards in 2019, as an injury to midseason acquisition Mohamed Sanu and the departures of Josh Gordon and Antonio Brown forced Brady to throw to the likes of Phillip Dorsett and rookies N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers.

With Ben Watson set to retire, the Patriots only have Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo on their depth chart at a tight end position that Brady has relied heavily on in years past.

Who could New England target on the trade market? A report last month suggested the Patriots could pursue Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst, while Stefon Diggs' name has popped up in trade rumors, as well.

Brady officially becomes a free agent on March 18, so if the Patriots are serious about making a move to keep the quarterback in New England, they may want to do more than sniff.

NFL Rumors: Patriots exploring wide receiver, tight end trade markets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston