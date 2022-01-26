NFL rumors: Patriots expected to sign CFL offensive lineman to future contract

Report: Patriots expected to sign CFL offensive lineman to future contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are busy looking at all available options as they organize their roster for the upcoming 2022 NFL offseason.

TSN's Farhan Lalji reported Tuesday that offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais is expected to sign a future contract with the Patriots.

The Patriots hosted Desjarlais for a tryout Wednesday, per the league's transaction wire.

Desjarlais was released by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League on Tuesday. He was the fourth overall pick in the 2019 CFL Draft. Many of Desjarlais' snaps came at left guard during his career with the Blue Bombers.

The Patriots signed six players, including wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson, to future contracts earlier this month.