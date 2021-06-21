NFL rumors: Patriots expected to sign free agent WR Devin Ross

Report: Patriots expected to sign this free agent WR originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots could be adding another wide receiver to their roster ahead of July's training camp.

Veteran wideout Devin Ross is expected to sign with the Patriots, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

WR Devin Ross' tryout at Patriots mandatory mimicamp went well, and the club is expected to sign him to the 90-man roster.



Notable backstory: Ross previously worked out at @HUBFootball2020 in San Diego, and a Patriots scout was there, which helped spark his official tryout. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 21, 2021

Ross went undrafted in 2018 and has spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots. He was a member of the Patriots practice squad for a bit in 2020 before he was released by New England in October. Ross also had a few nice practices in Patriots training camp last year.

He still has not yet played in an NFL regular season game.

The 25-year-old wide receiver is listed at 5-foot-11 and 183 pounds. He played four years at the University of Colorado from 2013 through 2017.