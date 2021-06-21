NFL rumors: Patriots expected to sign free agent WR Devin Ross

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Goss
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Report: Patriots expected to sign this free agent WR originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots could be adding another wide receiver to their roster ahead of July's training camp.

Veteran wideout Devin Ross is expected to sign with the Patriots, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Ross went undrafted in 2018 and has spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots. He was a member of the Patriots practice squad for a bit in 2020 before he was released by New England in October. Ross also had a few nice practices in Patriots training camp last year.

Why Mac Jones' teammate thinks Pats QB will be 'special'

He still has not yet played in an NFL regular season game.

The 25-year-old wide receiver is listed at 5-foot-11 and 183 pounds. He played four years at the University of Colorado from 2013 through 2017.

Recommended Stories