NFL rumors: Patriots expected to re-sign QB Brian Hoyer

Nick Goss
·2 min read
Report: Patriots sign QB Brian Hoyer to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots released Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer on Tuesday, making rookie Mac Jones the only quarterback on the 53-man roster.

Hoyer isn't expected to be gone for long, though.

UPDATE (Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 1:35 p.m. ET): Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports Hoyer has signed to the practice squad, not the 53-man roster.

--End of Update--

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Wednesday that the Patriots plan to bring back Hoyer, but only after other roster moves are finalized.

Hoyer returning wouldn't be a surprise at all. He's not a QB you win games with, but his ability to help develop and mentor young players is valuable. Hoyer would be a good resource for Jones during the Alabama product's rookie campaign.

Breer: NFL 'uniformly impressed' with Mac Jones in preseason

The Patriots also have third-year quarterback and 2019 fourth-round draft pick Jarrett Stidham in the fold, but he's currently on the PUP list. It's unknown whether Hoyer or Stidham (when healthy) will be the preferred backup behind Jones. 

Hoyer, who turns 36 years old in October, has played for the Patriots in six of his 12 pro seasons. His only appearance last season came in a Week 4 start versus the Kansas City Chiefs. 

