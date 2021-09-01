NFL rumors: Patriots expected to re-sign QB Brian Hoyer

Report: Patriots sign QB Brian Hoyer to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots released Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer on Tuesday, making rookie Mac Jones the only quarterback on the 53-man roster.

Hoyer isn't expected to be gone for long, though.

UPDATE (Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 1:35 p.m. ET): Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports Hoyer has signed to the practice squad, not the 53-man roster.

Both Brian Hoyer and D'Angelo Ross have been signed to the Patriots practice squad, per source. Hoyer's presence on the practice squad is interesting. — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) September 1, 2021

--End of Update--

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Wednesday that the Patriots plan to bring back Hoyer, but only after other roster moves are finalized.

The Patriots are indeed planning to re-sign Brian Hoyer ahead of Week 1, after they take care of some roster house-cleaning, I'm told. Deal could be done as soon as later today.



Having Hoyer in the QB room should enormously valuable for new starter Mac Jones. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 1, 2021

Hoyer returning wouldn't be a surprise at all. He's not a QB you win games with, but his ability to help develop and mentor young players is valuable. Hoyer would be a good resource for Jones during the Alabama product's rookie campaign.

The Patriots also have third-year quarterback and 2019 fourth-round draft pick Jarrett Stidham in the fold, but he's currently on the PUP list. It's unknown whether Hoyer or Stidham (when healthy) will be the preferred backup behind Jones.

Hoyer, who turns 36 years old in October, has played for the Patriots in six of his 12 pro seasons. His only appearance last season came in a Week 4 start versus the Kansas City Chiefs.