NFL rumors: Patriots expected to sign free agent Jamie Collins again

Patriots to sign free agent LB Jamie Collins again originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jamie Collins is returning to the New England Patriots.

No, this isn't a repeat headline from previous NFL seasons. The veteran linebacker is coming back to Foxboro, his agent David Canter confirmed Monday morning on Twitter.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Monday that Collins could feature on the 53-man roster or the practice squad.

This will be Collins fourth stint with the Patriots since they selected him in the second round of the 2013 draft.

Collins started the 2021 season with the Detroit Lions but was released in October. The Patriots signed him and he appeared in 10 games. Collins has played in 76 games for the Patriots over six seasons. He's also spent time with the Cleveland Browns and the aforementioned Lions.

Ironically, the Patriots host the Lions in a Week 5 matchup Sunday at Gillette Stadium. New England dropped to 1-3 after a Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.