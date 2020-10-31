NFL rumors: Patriots expected to put Julian Edelman on IR, would miss at least three games

Report: Pats expected to put Edelman on IR, would miss at least three games originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will be without Julian Edelman for Sunday's Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills, and it might not be the only matchup the veteran wide receiver misses in the near future.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Patriots are expected to put Edelman on injured reserve. A player placed on injured reserve must miss at least three games.

The #Patriots are expected to place veteran WR Julian Edelman on Injured Reserve today, source said. He’s out at least three games following knee surgery, but coach Bill Belichick said this week he believes Edelman will be back this season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2020

Edelman reportedly underwent a knee procedure Thursday.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked Friday about Edelman's injury, and he said, "I don't think this is a season-ending situation."

Edelman leads the Patriots with 21 receptions and 315 receiving yards through six games.

The Patriots also ruled out second-year wideout N'Keal Harry for Sunday's game. The 2019 first-round draft pick is dealing with a concussion. It's unknown when Harry will return to the lineup.