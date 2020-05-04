NFL Rumors: Patriots expected to lose key personnel man in 'coming weeks'

The New England Patriots' turnover entering 2020 isn't limited to the locker room and the coaching staff, it appears.

Patriots director of college scouting Monti Ossenfort will "likely be on the move" to a new job "in the coming weeks," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Monday morning, noting that Ossenfort's contract with New England is set to expire.

Ossenfort just finished his 15th season with the Patriots and plays an integral role in the organization. A recent behind-the-scenes video from the 2020 NFL Draft showed him communicating with head coach Bill Belichick and director of player personnel Nick Caserio to make picks and orchestrate trades.

Ossenfort has been New England's director of college scouting for six years, has been with the team full-time since 2006 and also was a personnel assistant on the 2003 Patriots team that won a Super Bowl.

He and Caserio have garnered considerable interest from other NFL teams over the last two years: The Patriots twice blocked the Houston Texans from interviewing Ossenfort and Caserio for their general manager job after the 2018 and 2019 seasons, while Ossenfort interviewed for the Cleveland Browns GM job in January before Kevin Stefanski took the role.

According to Breer, though, New England already has a replacement for Ossenfort: Eliot Wolf, a former Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns executive whom the Patriots hired as a "consultant" last month.

With Caserio and the rest of the personnel department staying put and the draft in the books, Belichick's staff should be able to adapt without Ossenfort as the team prepares for life without Tom Brady.

