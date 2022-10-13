NFL Rumors: Patriots elevate RB Kevin Harris to active roster

Report: Patriots elevate RB Kevin Harris to active roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Rookie running back Kevin Harris will be called upon to give the New England Patriots additional backfield depth in Week 6.

The sixth-round draft pick out of South Carolina was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Thursday, according to ESPN's Field Yates. With Damien Harris expected to miss multiple games due to a hamstring injury, Harris will serve in a backup role behind Rhamondre Stevenson and fellow rookie Pierre Strong Jr.

Wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who was waived by the Patriots on Tuesday, will take Kevin Harris' spot on the practice squad.

Harris racked up 1,977 yards and 23 touchdowns on 358 carries during his three seasons with the Gamecocks. The 5-foot-10, 225-pounder, like Damien Harris, is a power runner not known for his receiving ability.

If Stevenson is the lead back for Sunday's game in Cleveland, he'll look to duplicate his phenomenal performance from the team's Week 6 win over Detroit. The Oklahoma product notched 161 yards on 25 attempts.

Sunday's Patriots-Browns game is set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.