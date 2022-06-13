NFL Rumors: Patriots DT Daniel Ekuale suspended for two games

Report: Patriots DT suspended for first two games of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots reportedly will be without defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale to begin the 2022 NFL season.

Ekuale has been suspended for the first two games of the campaign, according to ESPN's Field Yates. A reason for his suspension has not yet been disclosed.

The 28-year-old spent all of last season on the Patriots' practice squad but was elevated to the 53-man roster eight times. He tallied five tackles and two sacks in seven games, including two tackles and a sack in New England's Week 14 win over the Buffalo Bills. Before signing with the Patriots, he spent time with the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ekuale signed a reserve/future contract with the Patriots in January.