NFL Rumors: Patriots, draft pick Dalton Keene agree to terms on contract

The New England Patriots reportedly have locked up another one of their 10 draft picks.

They agreed to terms with tight end Dalton Keene on Monday, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

The Patriots and third-round TE Dalton Keene have agreed to terms on his rookie contract, per source. That leaves just top pick S Kyle Dugger to sign from their 10-man draft class. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 11, 2020





Keene, a Virginia Tech product, was selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the No. 101 overall pick. With him signed, that makes second-round safety Kyle Dugger the only draft pick without a contract.

In 2019, Keene caught 21 passes for 240 yards and five touchdowns. He's set to join fellow 2020 draft pick Devin Asiasi on the Patriots' tight end depth chart.

