NFL rumors: Patriots have done 'excessive' work on WRs, including Allen Robinson

Report: Patriots have done 'excessive' work on WRs, including Allen Robinson originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are among the teams that need to upgrade at wide receiver during the NFL offseason, and it sounds like they're doing plenty of homework on the position with the start of the new league year beginning next week.

NFL Media's Mike Giardi reported Wednesday morning that New England has done "excessive work" looking at the veteran wideouts available on the trade and free agent markets.

The #Patriots have done what one source described to me as "excessive" work on a variety of vet WRs available either in free agency (yes, including Allen Robinson) and those who might be available via trade (Robby Anderson, as first reported by @GregABedard). (1/2) — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 9, 2022

The mention Allen Robinson is notable.

He's 28 years old and will be the top free agent wide receiver available when the market opens next week. Davante Adams and Chris Godwin were franchise tagged by the Packers and Buccaneers, respectively earlier this week, moving Robinson up the list of wideout targets for teams.

Robinson struggled a bit last season, tallying 38 receptions for 410 yards and one touchdown. Those lackluster numbers aren't entirely his fault, though, as the Bears offense was a mess with Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields at quarterback. Robinson caught 98 passes in 2019 and 102 in 2020, and he should be able to reach those totals in 2022 with a better quarterback throwing him the ball.

Story continues

The Patriots don't have a ton of salary cap space, so it's unlikely they will outbid teams for Robinson or the other top free agent wide receivers, including Amari Cooper.

Perhaps the best route for the Patriots to take in adding a skilled wide receiver is the upcoming NFL Draft. The 2022 class is loaded with excellent talent and depth at the position, with as many as four to six players worthy of being selected in the first round. New England met with many of the top wide receiver prospects last week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

One of the offseason goals for the Patriots should be surrounding quarterback Mac Jones with better players at the skill positions. A boost at wide receiver would be among the most effective ways to accomplish that objective.