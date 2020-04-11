NFL Rumors: Patriots 'doing serious homework' on QB prospect Jordan Love

The New England Patriots have some intriguing options if they're looking to add a quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft.

They've surprisingly been considered a dark-horse candidate to draft Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa, and have been keeping a close eye on under-the-radar QB prospect James Morgan. Now, it looks like we can add a third QB to the list.

The Pats are one of several teams "doing serious homework" on Utah State's Jordan Love, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"Among teams doing varying levels of homework on Love, according to sources: Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers and Washington Redskins, among several others," Fowler writes.

NBC Sports Boston's own Phil Perry had the Patriots selecting Love in his Mock Draft 2.0 and had this to say about the polarizing QB.

He isn't Patrick Mahomes - the ultimate example the modern-age passer who can move and throw accurately on the run - but Love has the tools to usher the Patriots into a new era at quarterback so long as he can clean up some worrisome decision-making tendencies he exhibited at Utah State. Love does fit the mold of a Prototypical Patriot in many regards, as we pointed out here, and he'd be an enticing dart-throw at a position that will need The Next Guy in relatively short order.

Perhaps with the addition of a bridge quarterback via free agency who could handle things in 2020, Love and Jarrett Stidham could compete to be the answer in 2021 and beyond. That scenario would at least give the Patriots a couple of physically-gifted players on whom to gamble in a post-Tom Brady world.

Love also earned the No. 4 spot in our rankings of QBs for this year's draft.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see New England select a QB following the departure of Tom Brady. Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer currently are the only two signal-callers on the depth chart, so it'd make sense to add another young QB to compete for the starting job.

Love regressed in 2019 following a 2018 campaign in which he tallied 3,567 passing yards for 32 touchdowns and six interceptions. Last year, he tossed only 20 touchdown passes and was picked off 17 times.

The 2020 draft is set to begin April 23.

