NFL Rumors: Patriots discussed Le'Veon Bell trade with Jets

The New York Jets released Le'Veon Bell on Tuesday after failing to find a trade partner for the running back. But apparently, Bell's availability piqued Bill Belichick's interest.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that the New England Patriots were among the teams that engaged in trade conversations with the Jets for Bell.

“The last conversions for a trade that the Jets had were with the Miami Dolphins, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the New England Patriots," Schefter said. "They had conversations with those teams, the issue was nobody was willing to take on Le’Veon Bell’s contract at this time. So, the Jets made the decision to move on from Le’Veon Bell."

It's unclear just how far those conversations with the Jets went, but it's certainly interesting that the Patriots inquired about the three-time Pro Bowler. Now that Bell can be signed for the veteran minimum, the Pats rumors likely will linger until the 28-year-old finds his new team.

The Jets signed Bell to a four-year deal worth $52.5 million, including $27 million guaranteed, in 2019. He played in only 17 games with New York.