NFL Rumors: Patriots' defensive linemen available for trade

Report: Patriots make two defensive linemen available for trade

The New England Patriots have some work to do ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline to trim rosters to 53 players. Could another trade be part of that work?

The Patriots have "solicited interest in their defensive line depth" prior to Tuesday's deadline, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Monday, noting that defensive tackles Montravius Adams and Akeem Spence are names to watch.

Adams and Spence both are relative newcomers in New England; the 26-year-old Adams signed with the Patriots in March after four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, while the 29-year-old Spence joined the Patriots' practice squad last November and appeared in six games late in the season.

Bill Belichick's team is well-stocked on the defensive line, though: Phil Perry's latest 53-man roster projection leaves out both Adams and Spence with a six-man defensive front of Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, rookie Christian Barmore, Henry Anderson, Deatrich Wise and Carl Davis.

The Patriots already have made two trades in the past week, dealing running back Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams and acquiring cornerback Shaun Wade from the Baltimore Ravens.

Adams and Spence are both veteran defensive tackles with at least four years' NFL experience, so it makes sense why New England would try to get something in return for either player instead of releasing them outright.