NFL Rumors: Patriots' David Andrews to test free agency; Dolphins interested

Might David Andrews follow Joe Thuney out the door in New England?

The Patriots center will test free agency after weighing offers from New England, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. NFL free agency officially begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, at which point Andrews will weigh offers from other teams, per Rapoport.

It seems the Dolphins could be one of those teams: Miami is interested in signing the veteran center at "the right price," ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports.

I mentioned it yesterday, but reiterating that Dolphins are interested in Patriots C David Andrews at the right price. New England wants to re-sign him, too. My guess is one team wins the Andrews sweepstakes and the other signs former Dolphins & Patriots C Ted Karras. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 16, 2021

Andrews has won two Super Bowls as the Patriots' starting center since New England drafted him out of Georgia in 2015. The 28-year-old missed the 2019 season after being diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism but returned to appear in 12 games last season.

After Thuney's departure to the Kansas City Chiefs and Marcus Cannon's trade to the Houston Texans, Andrews' exit would leave the Patriots with another hole to fill up front.

New England has depth at offensive tackle after trading for Trent Brown, but the team may look to add an interior lineman via trade, free agency or the 2021 NFL Draft if Andrews signs elsewhere.

As Wolfe noted above, Dolphins center Ted Karras is set to hit free agency, so if Miami lands Andrews, perhaps the Patriots would bring Karras back after he spent four seasons in New England from 2016 to 2019.