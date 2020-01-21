NFL rumors: Patriots d-line coach Bret Bielema leaving to join Giants

Bret Bielema's stay with the New England Patriots was brief.

The Patriots defensive line coach is leaving to join the New York Giants coaching staff, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

The #Giants are hiring former #Patriots DL coach Bret Bielema for a spot on their staff, source said. They are still finalizing details and his eventual role. As Joe Judge builds his staff, he's adding more experience. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2020

Bielema, who joined the Patriots staff in 2019, will re-unite with Joe Judge in New York. Judge was hired as Giants head coach earlier this month after spending most of the last decade as a special teams coach for the Patriots. Bielema is the second Patriots defensive line coach in as many seasons to leave the team. Brendan Daly left the Patriots shortly after Super Bowl LIII to become the Kansas City Chiefs d-line coach.

Bielema has many years of coaching experience, mostly at the college level. He was the head coach of Wisconsin from 2006 through 2012, and then he took charge of the Arkansas program from 2013 through 2017.

His exit isn't the only coaching news involving the Patriots. New England reportedly has hired one of its former practice squad players, Vinnie Sunseri, in a support staff role.

