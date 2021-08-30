NFL Rumors: Patriots cut Bill Murray

Report: Patriots release DL Bill Murray originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

With less than 24 hours to go before the NFL's cutdown deadline, the New England Patriots have reportedly released another player.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported that the team has released defensive lineman Bill Murray Monday as New England approaches the 53-man roster limit by Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.

The #Patriots are releasing DL Bill Murray, per source. One to watch on waivers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2021

Murray, an undrafted free agent who spent training camp last summer with the Patriots prior to being released, had 1.5 sacks in the team's preseason finale Sunday against the New York Giants. He'd go on to spend the remainder of the 2020 season on New England's practice squad.

The 24-year-old would appear to be a candidate to again return to the practice squad in 2021 should he clear waivers. Murray, a native of New Jersey, played collegiately at William & Mary.