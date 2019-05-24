NFL Rumors: Patriots in consideration to host 2022 NFL Draft in Boston originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Could the NFL's biggest spectacle outside the Super Bowl be coming to the City of Champions?

The league is considering Boston as one of its potential host cities for the 2022 NFL Draft, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday night.

From @NFLTotalAccess: Why didn't the NFL announce a draft host for 2022? pic.twitter.com/XXIzDrLHaH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 22, 2019

"My understanding is what the NFL wants to do is go a little city, big city, and kind of alternate," Rapoport said. "Obviously Nashville (in 2019) and then Vegas next, they're basically saving a spot for a bigger city.

"And some of the ones that have been mentioned to me: Boston, potentially, with the Patriots hosting, that would be one. Washington, D.C., with the Redskins. Maybe Houston with the Texans, although usually these are reserved for teams that do not host Super Bowls. But figure that (2022) spot is saved for one of the bigger NFL cities."

The NFL has venues set for the 2020 (Las Vegas), 2021 (Cleveland) and 2023 (Kansas City) drafts, but according to Rapoport is eyeing a bigger NFL market for the 2022 draft. Boston would fit that mold, as the defending champion Patriots are one of the league's most visible teams.

Where in Boston the draft would take place is a different question, as the event has shifted to open-air venues in recent years after being held indoors at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

TD Garden is an obvious indoor candidate, while City Hall Plaza, the site of several Patriots Super Bowl send-off parties and championship rallies, could be an outdoor possibility. The Boston Common is one of the largest public gathering spaces in the city and might be considered an option.

