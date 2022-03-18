NFL rumors: Patriots 'closing in' on contract with free agent Ja'Whaun Bentley

Report: Patriots 'closing in' on contract with free agent Ja'Whaun Bentley originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are nearing a deal to bring back their leading tackler from the 2021 NFL season.

The team is "closing in" on a contract with linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, per ESPN's Mike Reiss and Field Yates.

Bentley, 25, is an unrestricted free agent.

He tallied 109 total tackles, one sack, three forced fumbles and two passes defensed in 16 games last season. At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Bentley would be among the biggest linebackers on the Patriots roster.

He's not the only free agent linebacker the Patriots could re-sign. Dont'a Hightower and Jamie Collins still are unsigned. Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reported Friday that the Patriots have made "no progress" in getting Collins signed.

The Patriots already have signed several of their own free agents this week, including running back James White, safety Devin McCourty and special teams ace Matthew Slater.