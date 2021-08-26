NFL rumors: Patriots close to trading for Ravens CB Shaun Wade

Nick Goss
·2 min read
Report: Patriots close to trading for Ravens cornerback originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots need depth at cornerback, and it looks like they're going into the trade market to find some.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Patriots and Ravens are "close" on a trade that would send rookie cornerback Shaun Wade to New England.

Wade was a 2021 fifth-round draft pick by the Ravens. He played three seasons at Ohio State. His preseason performance for the Ravens has been pretty good so far, as these stats from Pro Football Focus illustrate:

Why would the Ravens trade Wade so early? The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec tweeted some insight Thursday afternoon:

Cornerback is a position of need for the Patriots for a couple reasons.

For starters, former All-Pro Stephon Gilmore has not practiced in training camp or played in the preseason. He's reportedly unhappy with his contract as well. Gilmore currently is on the PUP list, and it's unclear whether he'll play Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones left practice Thursday with an apparent injury. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time.

Acquiring Wade would give the Patriots another option in the secondary.

