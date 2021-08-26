NFL rumors: Patriots close to trading for Ravens CB Shaun Wade

Report: Patriots close to trading for Ravens cornerback originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots need depth at cornerback, and it looks like they're going into the trade market to find some.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Patriots and Ravens are "close" on a trade that would send rookie cornerback Shaun Wade to New England.

The #Ravens are close on a trade of fifth-round pick CB Shaun Wade, the former Ohio State standout, to the #Patriots, sources. A high-ceiling player likely added to New England’s secondary. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2021

Wade was a 2021 fifth-round draft pick by the Ravens. He played three seasons at Ohio State. His preseason performance for the Ravens has been pretty good so far, as these stats from Pro Football Focus illustrate:

Ravens rookie CB Shaun Wade this preseason



🔒 Coverage snaps: 25

🔒 Passer rating when targeted: 0.0

🔒 INTs: 1 pic.twitter.com/3wJqdwFEEm — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 26, 2021

Why would the Ravens trade Wade so early? The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec tweeted some insight Thursday afternoon:

I'm hearing the Ravens have been engaged in some trade talks involving rookie fifth-round corner Shaun Wade, who played at Ohio State. Ravens have a logjam at defensive back right now and they don't have the roster space to keep them all. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 26, 2021

Cornerback is a position of need for the Patriots for a couple reasons.

Story continues

For starters, former All-Pro Stephon Gilmore has not practiced in training camp or played in the preseason. He's reportedly unhappy with his contract as well. Gilmore currently is on the PUP list, and it's unclear whether he'll play Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones left practice Thursday with an apparent injury. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time.

Acquiring Wade would give the Patriots another option in the secondary.