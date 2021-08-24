NFL Rumors: Patriots claim tight end Kahale Warring off waivers

Report: Patriots claim TE off waivers from Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots continue to tinker with their depth chart at tight end.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, New England claimed tight end Kahale Warring from the Houston Texans Tuesday afternoon, reportedly adding the player as NFL teams must trim their roster size down to 80.

Warring, 24, was originally drafted by Houston out of San Diego State in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft -- one slot before New England snapped up Damien Harris.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 252 pounds, Warring spent all of 2019 on injured reserve before debuting last season, catching three passes for 35 yards over seven games in a backup role.

Warring joins a tight end room in Foxboro which includes Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Devin Asiasi and Matt LaCosse. Both Henry and Smith, two of the team's top acquisitions in free agency this offseason, have dealt with injuries in training camp.

Prior to being drafted, Warring was featured as part of NBC Sports Boston's Prototypical Patriot series.

The Patriots also reportedly placed Marcus Martin on injured reserve and cut five players Tuesday afternoon, including Cassh Maluia, Malik Gant, Brian Khoury, RJ Prince and Devin Ross.