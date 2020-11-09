NFL rumors: Patriots claim TE Jordan Thomas off waivers amid several roster moves

Here's what you need to know about new Patriots tight end Jordan Thomas originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have added some much-needed depth at tight end by claiming Jordan Thomas off of waivers, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

The Patriots have claimed TE Jordan Thomas on waivers. Thomas was waived by the Cardinals on Saturday.



With the Patriots playing tonight, that move will become official Tuesday.



The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Thomas played at Mississippi State. Previous stint with Texans as well. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 9, 2020

Thomas, who was a sixth-round draft pick of the Houston Texans in 2018, is in his third NFL season. He has tallied 22 receptions for 226 yards and five touchdowns in 25 career games. He had one catch -- a 3-yard touchdown -- in four games played for the Arizona Cardinals this season.

The Patriots have just 10 receptions from tight ends this season, which is the lowest of any team. Ryan Izzo is the only Patriots tight end expected to be active for Monday night's game against the New York Jets.

The team also announced a couple of other roster moves before its Week 9 matchup at MetLife Stadium.

Defensive lineman Tashawn Bower was signed to the 53-man roster. Wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson and linebacker Terez Hall were activated to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.