NFL rumors: Patriots claim QB Jake Dolegala off waivers from Packers

The New England Patriots have added another quarterback to their roster after claiming Jake Dolegala off waivers from the Green Bay Packers, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

Dolegala, who was released by the Green Bay Packers earlier this week, spent most of the 2020 season on the Patriots' practice squad.

He joins Cam Newton, Brian Hoyer, Jarrett Stidham and rookie Mac Jones among the quarterbacks on the Patriots roster. Stidham is currently on the PUP list.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic provided some context behind the Patriots claiming Dolegala on Wednesday:

Jarrett Stidham isn’t expected back in the near future, leading to the Patriots claiming Jake Dolegala today, per source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) July 28, 2021

The Patriots opened training camp at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday. Their first preseason game is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 12 against the Washington Football Team in Foxboro.