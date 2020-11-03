NFL rumors: Patriots claim former Titans DL Isaiah Mack off waivers

Report: Patriots claim former Titans DL Isaiah Mack off waivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots made a couple moves on NFL trade deadline Tuesday.

They acquired wide receiver Isaiah Ford in a trade with the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2022 conditional sixth-round draft pick. Ford adds much-needed depth and versatility to the Patriots' wide receiver depth chart.

The Patriots also claimed defensive lineman Isaiah Mack off of waivers, per MMQB's Albert Breer.

Mack was waived by the Tennessee Titans on Monday after they acquired cornerback Desmond King from the Los Angeles Chargers via trade.

Mack is in his second pro season. He tallied two tackles in six games for the Titans this season. The 24-year-old defensive tackle had 1.5 sacks in 13 games as a rookie for Tennessee in 2019.

The Patriots defense needs all the depth and talent it can get in the front seven. New England has struggled to stop the run in recent weeks, and its pass rush has been among the league's worst all season.