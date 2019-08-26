NFL Rumors: Patriots center David Andrews hospitalized with blood clots, will miss significant time in 2019

Patriots center David Andrews' 2019 season is in jeopardy after he was hospitalized with blood clots in his lungs, according to a story by Jeff Howe of The Athletic. He is expected to miss a significant amount of time.

According to our Tom E. Curran, Andrews had a respiratory issue earlier this summer. It is Curran's understanding that that kept Andrews sidelined at the beginning of training camp. Andrews also appeared to have a particularly difficult time with the heat and humidity while the team was in Nashville, Curran said.

Andrews has been a consistent starter at center since he broke into the NFL in 2015. Losing him for a large chunk of the season will not be easy to overcome for this Patriots offense.

Ted Karras will be the likely replacement for Andrews. He has appeared in 45 games since he began his career in 2016 at both center and right guard. The Patriots still have a strong offensive line without Andrews, but the trust he's developed with Tom Brady over the last four years will be hard to replace.

