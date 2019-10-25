NFL Rumors: Patriots bring in two running backs for workout

The New England Patriots have an open roster spot on their practice squad, and they worked out two running backs on Friday.

The Patriots tried out Elijah McGuire and Austin Walter, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

McGuire has spent his short two-year career with the New York Jets, playing 24 games and rushing for 591 yards and four touchdowns. Following his tenure with the Jets, he was signed to the Cleveland Browns practice squad before being released Thursday. Walter on the other hand, has yet to play an NFL game and has spent time with both the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants following his college career at Rice.

The Patriots could always use a little depth at the runningbacks position, especially with Rex Burkhead dealing with a foot injury.

