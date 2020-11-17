NFL Rumors: Patriots bring in DT Akeem Spence for visit

Report: Patriots bring in veteran DT for a visit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are doing their due diligence as they prepare for the final stretch of the regular season.

They reportedly hosted veteran defensive tackle Akeem Spence for a visit on Tuesday, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

The Patriots had veteran DT Akeem Spence in for a visit as they continue to update emergency lists and consider various options for the second half of the season. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 17, 2020

Spence was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. After four seasons with the Bucs, the 28-year-old has stints with the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars.

In 15 games last year between Philly and Jacksonville, Spence tallied 18 tackles (14 solo).