NFL rumors: Patriots' Brian Flores out of Broncos head coach search? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Denver Broncos reportedly have slimmed down their list of head coaching candidates to two names, and New England Patriots defensive coach Brian Flores is not one of them.

Here's the latest on the Broncos' head coach search, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Broncos do not have plans to interview any other candidates for their head-coaching position, per a source. Of the five they've talked to, it appears the decision will come down to Vic Fangio or Mike Munchak. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 8, 2019

Flores has done a very good job with the Patriots, and he has drawn head coaching interest from several NFL teams. He interviewed with the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers and Broncos during the Patriots' first-round bye week.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels also has been a popular name in rumors involving vacant head coach jobs around the league, but he confirmed Tuesday he's staying in New England for at least 2019.

The Patriots would be lucky if both McDaniels and Flores remained with the team for another season, but it's hard to turn down NFL head coach jobs when the opportunity arises.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.