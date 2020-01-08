NFL rumors: Patriots' Bret Bielema could be in the mix for Giants' defensive coordinator

The New England Patriots have lost one coach to the New York Giants this week, and another one could be on his way to MetLife Stadium at some point.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge is finalizing a contract to become the next head coach of the Giants. Judge will need to fill out his staff soon, and ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported Wednesday that Bret Bielema is "expected to be in the mix" for New York's defensive coordinator position.

Joe Judge's staff with the Giants remains somewhat of a mystery while he finalizes his deal, which should happen soon. But expect Patriots D-line coach Bret Bielema to be in the mix for defensive coordinator. #Giants #Patriots — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 8, 2020

Bielema just finished his first season as Patriots defensive line coach.

He has a long history of coaching defense, primarily at the college level. He was head coach of the University of Wisconsin football team from 2006 through 2012, then served as head coach of Arkansas' program from 2013 through 2017. Bielema was the Badgers' defensive coordinator before he became their head coach, and before that job he was Kansas State's DC.

The Giants' defense has plenty of room for improvement. This unit ranked 26th in yards allowed and 30th in points allowed during the 2019 season.

Bielema is not the only Patriots coach who could leave the team in the near future. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has an interview with the Cleveland Browns for their open head coach job this week.

NFL rumors: Patriots' BretBielema could be in the mix for Giants' defensive coordinator originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston