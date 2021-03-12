NFL rumors: Patriots will attend 2021 draft QB prospect Trey Lance's Pro Day

Report: Patriots to attend 2021 NFL Draft QB prospect Trey Lance's Pro Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots reportedly are re-signing Cam Newton, but that doesn't mean their search for a quarterback has concluded.

The Patriots will have nine picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, including No. 15 overall in the first round. It wouldn't be shocking if the Pats selected a quarterback with one of these picks.

One of the five quarterbacks expected to be drafted in the first round is North Dakota State star Trey Lance. He's having his Pro Day in North Dakota on Friday, and the Patriots will be among the teams in attendance.

We mentioned the Jets, Lions, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos and WFT will top guys in Fargo. More on NDSU Pro Day ...



• Niners will be repped, but not by Lynch or Shanahan.

• Dolphins will be repped, but not by Grier or Flores.

• Patriots will have nat'l scout Matt Groh there. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 12, 2021

Lance played in only one game in 2020 because the COVID-19 pandemic forced North Dakota State to cancel most of its football season.

Lance's last normal campaign was in 2019 -- his only full season as a starter -- when he completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,786 yards with 28 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He also has the ability to make plays running the football. Lance tallied 1,100 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns in 2019, highlighting his impressive dual-threat skill set. Lance is listed at 6-foot-4 and 226 pounds.

Most mock drafts have Lance coming off the board in the top 10 to 12 picks, so if the Patriots really wanted him, trading up in Round 1 might be necessary.