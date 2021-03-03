NFL rumors: Patriots among teams not enamored with current free agent QB class

Report: Patriots among teams not enamored with current free agent QB class originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots could use a new quarterback, but it doesn't sound like the team is too thrilled about dipping into the current pool of free agents to find that player.

NFL Media's Mike Giardi tweeted Wednesday that the Patriots are among the NFL teams "not enamored" with the group of free agent quarterbacks available at the moment.

The #Patriots - and plenty of other teams - are not enamored with the "current" class of free agent QBs. Of course that could change (see Jimmy G & Mariota), but as of rt now, the several I've spoken w/ are hoping for other dominos to fall & create more - and better - inventory. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 3, 2021

The 2021 free agent class could look significantly different between now and when the market opens for business on March 17.

The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the salary cap from rising at its normal rate, and we've already seen many players from around the league get released in recent days as teams look for ways to save cap space and/or shed salary.

So, it's possible that a surprise quarterback could be released and become the top player at the position on the free agent market.

But right now, the options aren't great. Here's a quick rundown of the best free agent QBs (in no particular order).

Dak Prescott

Jacoby Brissett

Mitchell Trubisky

Andy Dalton

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Tyrod Taylor

Colt McCoy

Cam Newton

Patriots Talk Podcast: Let's debate: Should Patriots bother with first-round quarterback? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

The Patriots could wait for better free agent quarterback options to become available. They also could make a trade for a veteran. Another avenue is the 2021 NFL Draft, where the Patriots should have 10 picks, including the No. 15 overall selection in the first round. Five quarterbacks are expected to be drafted in Round 1, although it's unclear if any of them will be available at No. 15.

Upgrading at quarterback needs to be the team's top priority in the offseason after how poorly Patriots QBs played during the 2020 campaign. Luckily for New England, there are a few different ways it could obtain a better quarterback before Week 1 in September.