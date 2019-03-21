NFL rumors: Patriots among teams expected to meet with Will Grier before draft originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots still don't have a real successor to Tom Brady on their roster, but could they find that quarterback in the 2019 NFL Draft.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that the Patriots are expected to be among several teams to meet with West Virginia quarterback Will Grier.

One NFL scout in Morgantown, W.V., just texted that QB Will Grier "put on a show" for NFL Teams in attendance and predicted he's "a riser." The WVU QB is expected to meet with at least 10 teams before the draft, including the Giants, Redskins, Chargers, Pats and Saints. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2019

West Virginia held its pro day Thursday, and Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio was in attendance.

Here at @WVUfootball Pro Day: Head coaches Pat Shurmur, Jay Gruden and Mike Tomlin and GMs Kevin Colbert, Marty Hurney and Nick Caserio. All 32 teams have sent reps. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 21, 2019

Grier is one of the top QB prospects in the 2019 draft class.

He set career highs as a junior last season with 3,864 yards and 34 touchdown passes. He also completed 67 percent of his passes and threw just eight interceptions.

Grier is not expected to be a first-round pick, however. If that ends up being the case, the Patriots could have a decent chance to snag him -- they own two second-round picks (56th and 64th overall) and three third-rounders (73rd, 97th, 101st overall).

The West Virginia star is very confident in his abilities, and he even told NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry on a "Next Pats Podcast" that he's the best quarterback in this class. Click here to listen to his explanation.

