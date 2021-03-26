NFL rumors: Patriots among teams attending BYU QB Zach Wilson's Pro Day

Report: Patriots among teams attending BYU QB Zach Wilson's Pro Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is one of the top prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft class, and the New England Patriots will be represented at his Pro Day in Utah on Friday.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that Pats exec Eliot Wolf is attending Wilson's session in Provo.

Also at BYU ...



• Raiders GM Mike Mayock.



• Jets GM Joe Douglas.



• Vikings GM Rick Spielman.



• Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden.



• Patriots exec Eliot Wolf.



Jags coach Urban Meyer won't be there (Bevell has a house close to BYU, his daughter goes there). https://t.co/YIjA9JDAKA — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 26, 2021

Here are the things Wilson will show during his Pro Day.

Highlights of BYU QB Zach Wilson's Pro Day script, written by ex-NFL/BYU QB John Beck.



• Just over 60 throws.

• Will show him in gun and under center.

• Play pass, keeper game throws.

• Some "sudden movement" throws off the spot.

• ~A dozen throws driving ball downfield. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 26, 2021

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the undisputed top prospect in next month's draft, but after the Jacksonville Jaguars take him with the No. 1 overall pick, that's when Wilson becomes the best QB on the board.

Barring an unforeseen event, Wilson should be long gone by the time the Patriots are on the clock with the No. 15 pick in the first round of the draft. However, it's still a good idea for the Patriots to get an up-close look at him Friday because New England could try and trade up into the top 10 for a quarterback.

Lawrence, Wilson, Ohio State's Justin Fields, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Alabama's Mac Jones are the five quarterbacks expected to be drafted in the first round. Our Patriots insider Phil Perry projected New England selecting Fields with the No. 7 pick after a trade with the Denver Broncos in his latest Patriots mock draft.

Quarterback is still one of the biggest remaining needs on New England's roster, even after the team's free agent spending spree, so it's not a surprise the Patriots are sending people to the Pro Days of this year's top prospects, including Wilson and Lance. In-person scouting is a valuable part of the pre-draft evaluation process.