NFL rumors: Patriots among teams Alex Smith 'heard' from before retiring

Veteran quarterback Alex Smith retired from the NFL earlier this week, but there were a few teams that reached out to him before that decision was made.

Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated reported Thursday some interesting details on which teams had contact with Smith over the offseason.

"Jacksonville offered a contract, though Jags GM Trent Baalke wanted Smith to sign a special waiver for his leg and suggested any team would request the same," Bishop wrote.

"The Texans wanted him too, but their quarterback situation remains in flux. Smith also heard from the Patriots, Eagles and Colts. But everyone had questions, conditions. He realized that only one path remained to leave football on his terms."

The New England Patriots being one of the teams mentioned above is interesting. They currently have Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham on their quarterback depth chart, and it wouldn't be surprising if they draft a quarterback next week -- potentially in the first round.

Smith, 36, would've added a quality veteran presence to the roster, but the Patriots don't really need that at quarterback or in general. New England has a strong leadership group of veterans who have played a long time and won Super Bowl titles. The only quarterbacks the Patriots should be bringing in are players who could be long-term fits at the position.

Smith spent last season with the Washington Football Team -- his first full campaign after recovering from a horrific leg injury in 2018. The incredible work ethic, dedication and perseverance he showed to play again after the injury and help lead Washington to an NFC East title was remarkable. It made him an easy choice to win the 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award.