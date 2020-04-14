NFL Rumors: Patriots among teams interested in James Madison QB Ben DiNucci

The New England Patriots are almost certainly going to select a quarterback at some point during the 2020 NFL Draft. And they are apparently doing their due diligence on every available option before draft day arrives.

The Patriots have been connected to a number of quarterback prospects so far. Utah State's Jordan Love. Florida International's James Morgan. Even the idea of the team trading up for Justin Herbert has been thrown around.

But now, another quarterback is reportedly on their radar. And that would be James Madison's Ben DiNucci.

According to Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline, the Patriots are among a few NFL teams that are interested in DiNucci. They reportedly had a video conference with him.

The 23-year-old was a two-year starter for the Dukes after transferring from Pittsburgh. He had a good junior season but was even more impressive during his senior campaign.

Last season, DiNucci posted 3,441 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing nearly 71 percent of his passes. He also ran for 569 yards and seven touchdowns on 122 carries and led James Madison to the FCS Title Game where they lost to North Dakota State.

DiNucci is considered to be a potential late-round option. So, perhaps if the Patriots wait on a quarterback, they could target him with one of their six picks in Rounds 6 and 7 of the draft. Or maybe if he goes undrafted, the team could target him and DiNucci could vie to continue the Patriots' streak of having an undrafted player make the 53-man roster every year since 2004.

