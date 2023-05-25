NFL rumors: Patriots agree to sign free agent tight end Anthony Firkser

Report: Patriots agree to sign free agent tight end Anthony Firkser originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots didn't select a tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft, but they have added another one to their roster via free agency.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Thursday that the Patriots have agreed to terms with free agent tight end Anthony Firkser.

The 28-year-old tight end tallied nine receptions for 100 yards and zero touchdowns in 11 games with the Atlanta Falcons last season. He spent the first four years of his career with the Tennessee Titans. In five seasons, Firkser has caught 115 passes for 1,207 yards and five touchdowns over 69 career games.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The former Harvard star actually caught a touchdown in the Titans' 2019 AFC Wild Card playoff win over the Patriots at Gillette Stadium, which was Tom Brady's last game as a New England player.

Firkser is an excellent blocking tight end, and his 80.3 pass blocking grade by Pro Football Focus in 2022 was the ninth-best among tight ends. The Patriots signed free agent tight end Mike Gesicki back in March. Gesicki is a quality pass catching tight end but blocking is not one of his strengths.

Firkser joins Gesicki and Hunter Henry as the top tight ends on the Patriots' depth chart.