NFL rumors: Patriots add former practice squad player to coaching staff

The New England Patriots have made an addition to their coaching staff.

Matt Zenitz of AL.com reported Tuesday, citing sources, that the Patriots have hired Vinnie Sunseri in a support staff position.

Sources: Former Alabama safety Vinnie Sunseri, who was a graduate assistant for the team this past season, has been hired by the New England Patriots.



Will be in a support staff role.



January 21, 2020

Sunseri was a member of the Patriots practice squad for a few months during the 2016 season. He never appeared in a regular season game for the Patriots, but he did play in nine games for the New Orleans Saints in 2014 and six games for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016.

The former NFL safety played three seasons at the University of Alabama under head coach Nick Saban, who is a great friend of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Sunseri was a graduate assistant for the Crimson Tide in 2019.

