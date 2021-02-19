NFL rumors: Patriots add another former Lions coach to staff

Report: Patriots add another former Lions coach to staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots reportedly have made another addition to their coaching staff.

Billy Yates, who played eight seasons as an offensive lineman in the NFL and has spent the last three years on the Detroit Lions staff, has been working with the Patriots over the last couple weeks. Yates was an assistant offensive line coach in Detroit.

On Friday morning, ESPN's Mike Reiss tweeted some details on Yates' arrival to the Patriots:

Coaching nugget: Former Patriots OL Billy Yates (2004-2008) has been working with Bill Belichick's staff in recent weeks. Yates also did so at 2015 Patriots camp as part of the Bill Walsh Minority Coaching Fellowship. Look for him to stick around in 2021 after 3 years with Lions. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 19, 2021

Yates played five seasons with the Patriots from 2004 through 2008. He's the second ex-Lions coach the team has brought to Foxboro since the end of the season.

They also added former Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who left his role as Patriots defensive coordinator in 2018 to take over in Detroit. Patricia and Yates worked together on the Lions over the last three years.