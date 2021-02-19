NFL rumors: Patriots add another former Lions coach to staff

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Goss
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Report: Patriots add another former Lions coach to staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots reportedly have made another addition to their coaching staff.

Billy Yates, who played eight seasons as an offensive lineman in the NFL and has spent the last three years on the Detroit Lions staff, has been working with the Patriots over the last couple weeks. Yates was an assistant offensive line coach in Detroit.

On Friday morning, ESPN's Mike Reiss tweeted some details on Yates' arrival to the Patriots:

Yates played five seasons with the Patriots from 2004 through 2008. He's the second ex-Lions coach the team has brought to Foxboro since the end of the season.

They also added former Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who left his role as Patriots defensive coordinator in 2018 to take over in Detroit. Patricia and Yates worked together on the Lions over the last three years.

Latest Stories